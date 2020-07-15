The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 North America winners revealed

July 15, 2020
The US’s PNC Financial Services and Royal Bank of Canada win the best bank accolades in their respective countries in this year’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

For the US’s best bank award this year, Euromoney chose PNC Financial Services in recognition not only of another excellent year for the bank but also for its patient development since Bill Demchak took over as chief executive in 2013.

Earlier technology investments have served the bank well, particularly as the Covid-19 crisis struck the US economy in early 2020, and its approach of building far beyond its regional roots into what is now a national franchise has given it an excellent platform for further development, a platform further bolstered by its timely exit from BlackRock.

