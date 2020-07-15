The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Africa winners revealed

July 15, 2020
Share

Equity Bank takes the region's best bank accolade in this year's Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

Equity Bank is Africa’s best bank in this year’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

It has managed a rare feat for banks in the continent, to become a domestic champion and substantial regional player in East Africa. It is also named as Africa’s best digital bank.

“Under the stewardship of chief executive James Mwangi, the bank has come a long way from a traditional bricks-and-mortar institution. After two years of extensive investment in digital technology, it now better reflects the changing needs and behaviour of its customer base,” the magazine said.

Standard Bank is best investment bank in Africa for the second year running. It is the key player in local market financing and has also invested in upgrading its trade processes from manual to digital, which has reduced turnaround times and worked to automate guarantees and letters of credit. It is also this year’s best bank for transaction services, as well as for wealth management.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards CitigroupAwards for ExcellencePress ReleaseAfricaStandard CharteredAwardsCiti
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree