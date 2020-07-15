The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Excellence in leadership in the Middle East 2020: Emirates NBD

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

Emirates NBD has excelled in all elements of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, from steps taken to protect the health of its employees to loan deferrals for its customers; but what really stands out is the bank’s commitment to its community. 

With a lockdown in place and schools closed, the United Arab Emirates’ ministry of education launched online and distanced-learning initiatives for all its schools. 

Emirates NBD demonstrated its commitment to education by donating Dh4 million ($1.09 million), along with group entity Emirates Islamic, to help provide laptops to UAE students.

The bank has also reached out to more disadvantaged members of its community and made a Dh4 million donation to a social solidarity fund against Covid-19 run by the Islamic affairs and charitable activities department in Dubai. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree