Excellence in leadership in the Middle East 2020: Emirates NBD

Awards for Excellence 2020

Emirates NBD has excelled in all elements of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, from steps taken to protect the health of its employees to loan deferrals for its customers; but what really stands out is the bank’s commitment to its community.

With a lockdown in place and schools closed, the United Arab Emirates’ ministry of education launched online and distanced-learning initiatives for all its schools.

Emirates NBD demonstrated its commitment to education by donating Dh4 million ($1.09 million), along with group entity Emirates Islamic, to help provide laptops to UAE students.

The bank has also reached out to more disadvantaged members of its community and made a Dh4 million donation to a social solidarity fund against Covid-19 run by the Islamic affairs and charitable activities department in Dubai.