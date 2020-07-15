Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Equity Bank

Awards for Excellence 2020

Equity Bank has been involved in healthcare provision in Kenya since 2015, when it established Equity Afia as an integrated, scalable and sustainable healthcare delivery model through its nonprofit foundation.

Equity Afia runs a franchise of medical outpatient centres, staffed by qualified and experienced doctors who are alumni of the Equity Leaders Programme. These 22 facilities have so far served more than 191,764 clients.

In the months between January and May this year, Equity Afia opened 10 new medical centres, offering primary healthcare services including Covid-19 infection prevention.

The bank has also partnered with Equity Afia doctors and trained 60 final year medics as ‘trainers of the trainees’, as well as arranging to train other medical personnel and offer health talks across the country.