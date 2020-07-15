Western Europe's best bank for corporate responsibility 2020: BNP Paribas

Awards for Excellence 2020

BNP Paribas has sustainability and inclusiveness at its heart, as shown in its approach to all of its stakeholders. This year the bank wins the award for the region’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

It is a comprehensive commitment. In September 2019, the bank launched its inaugural ocean protection policy and committed €1 billion by 2025 to finance the ecological transition of ships; while BNP Paribas Asset Management is assessing the seafood sourcing and plastic packaging strategies of companies in the consumer sector.

On the social side, the bank has made similar business and internal commitments to help build markets. In February this year BNPP and the European Investment Fund launched a €10 million fund to co-invest in social impact bonds in the EU.