Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2020: UBS

Awards for Excellence 2020

After much restructuring in 2019 that saw the de-layering of management, regionalization of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and streamlining of client segments, it wasn’t clear what the beginning of 2020 might look like for UBS in Western Europe.

But high volumes of net new assets in the first quarter, double-digit growth in profit before tax and adviser productivity across EMEA show that the closer proximity to clients was paying off.

“We’re slimmer and decisions can be made faster,” says Christl Novakovic, chief executive of UBS Europe SE and head of wealth management Europe at UBS. This year UBS wins the award for best bank for wealth management in Western Europe.