Western Europe's best investment bank 2020: BNP Paribas

Awards for Excellence 2020

Western Europe’s best investment bank, BNP Paribas, is increasingly central to capital markets across the continent. That’s been particularly clear since the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

Overall, the French firm counts more than 260 new large corporate clients since 2016. It has won many of these in markets that corporate and institutional banking head Yann Gérardin is targeting for growth: Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Scandinavia.

BNPP’s pan-European advance is in evidence in both debt and equity capital markets, especially in Germany. It led a wide range of German deals, from a €2.3 billion convertible bond and accelerated bookbuild to fund Delivery Hero’s takeover of South Korea’s Woowa Brothers to smaller post-coronavirus equity financings for HelloFresh and Dragerwerk.