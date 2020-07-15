The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best investment bank 2020: BNP Paribas

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Western Europe’s best investment bank, BNP Paribas, is increasingly central to capital markets across the continent. That’s been particularly clear since the onset of the coronavirus crisis

Overall, the French firm counts more than 260 new large corporate clients since 2016. It has won many of these in markets that corporate and institutional banking head Yann Gérardin is targeting for growth: Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Scandinavia. 

BNPP’s pan-European advance is in evidence in both debt and equity capital markets, especially in Germany. It led a wide range of German deals, from a €2.3 billion convertible bond and accelerated bookbuild to fund Delivery Hero’s takeover of South Korea’s Woowa Brothers to smaller post-coronavirus equity financings for HelloFresh and Dragerwerk.

