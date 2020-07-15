The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best bank 2020: Crédit Agricole

July 15, 2020
While it was hard before, the Covid-19 pandemic will make it almost impossible for most European banks to earn their cost of equity any time soon. 

Banks must rethink their business models even more urgently than before. At the very least, this will mean more sales of non-core businesses – particularly small-scale product-manufacturing units by mid-tier lenders.

Philippe Brassac, chief executive of the listed arm of western Europe’s best bank, Crédit Agricole, puts it this way: “Cross-border consolidation won’t be easy in Europe. There may be some domestic consolidation. But many banks have to increase their profitability and decrease their cost-to-income ratios, and often their only solution will be to cooperate much more with other banks than in the past.”

