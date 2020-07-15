The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America's best investment bank 2020: JPMorgan

July 15, 2020
This year the region’s best investment bank is JPMorgan. In a highly competitive year, the US bank claims the award because of the unrivalled breadth of its mandates across investment banking products, as well as its dominance in many of the region’s countries.

Importantly JPMorgan can point to credibility beyond volume: the bank demonstrated leadership and innovation across many of the standout deals in Latin America.

According to Martin Marron, JPMorgan’s chief executive, Latin America and Canada, and head of investment banking and private banking for Latin America, this combination of breadth and depth is due to the bank’s ability to “optimize the benefits of capillarity and execution expertise for the benefits of our clients.”

