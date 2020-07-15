The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

CEE's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: Garanti BBVA

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

In September 2019 Garanti BBVA signed the world’s first gender loan, a newly designed structure that the bank hopes will encourage its customers to improve their gender equality performance.

With the $44 million loan, the bank is financing Polat Energy’s construction of the wind farm Soma 4 – the largest wind farm in Turkey. Interest rates on the loan will become more favourable as Polat Energy meets criteria such as postnatal return-to-work programmes, equality in new recruitment, prioritizing enterprises with female-dominated partnerships in the supply chain, equal pay, policies to prevent harassment and training to address discrimination against women.

It is another innovative structure in the world of sustainable finance that Garanti BBVA has led out of Turkey.

