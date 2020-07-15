The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best bank for transaction services 2020: UniCredit

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

View full 2020 results

Keeping supply chains functioning is essential for the success of CEE’s open, globally connected economies, and the banks best-placed to do so are those that combine deep local knowledge with international expertise.

Once again, the standout performer in this respect during the current awards period was UniCredit, CEE’s best bank for transaction services. The Italian group’s coverage is based on a network of 11 UniCredit international centres (UICs) across the region, staffed with experienced relationship managers who specialize in cross-border business and speak multiple languages. The head of global transaction banking CEE is Riccardo Madinelli.

These UICs provide a single entry point for corporates in each country, offering services ranging from cross-border current account opening to complex structured financial solutions.

