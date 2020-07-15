CEE's best bank for transaction services 2020: UniCredit

Awards for Excellence 2020

Keeping supply chains functioning is essential for the success of CEE’s open, globally connected economies, and the banks best-placed to do so are those that combine deep local knowledge with international expertise.

Once again, the standout performer in this respect during the current awards period was UniCredit, CEE’s best bank for transaction services. The Italian group’s coverage is based on a network of 11 UniCredit international centres (UICs) across the region, staffed with experienced relationship managers who specialize in cross-border business and speak multiple languages. The head of global transaction banking CEE is Riccardo Madinelli.

These UICs provide a single entry point for corporates in each country, offering services ranging from cross-border current account opening to complex structured financial solutions.