CEE's best bank for advisory 2020: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2020

Another brisk year of M&A deal flow in CEE produced a clear winner on the advisory side. The best bank for advisory, Citi, dominated Dealogic’s league tables for the 12 months to the end of March, acting on 17 deals worth $17.7 billion, versus just $9.5 billion for its nearest rival.

The tally included the largest acquisition in the history of Russian retail, the largest Chinese investment in Turkish infrastructure and a series of ground-breaking transactions in central and southeastern Europe (CESEE).

Irackly Mtibelishvily, chairman of CEEMEA CIB, says Citi’s success in Russia – which accounted for more than 40% of the bank’s M&A credit during the awards period – was partly down to timing.