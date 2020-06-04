Quotes of the month
June 2020
“Digital currencies may reduce the cost of friction in the current financial system – the logistics and security apparatus which surround conventional forms of money transmission”
The time is right for Central Bank Digital Currency, says Dixit Joshi, treasurer at Deutsche Bank
“If you compare us to the big banks, their distribution is too complex; they have too many branches... They have tech that needs replacing, and they can’t afford to do so, not because they haven’t got the money but because changing those systems is very risky”
Anne Boden, chief executive Starling Bank, says opportunity is ripe for the neobanks
“There is no disconnect between the real economy and markets. The activity you have seen is driven by planning for difficult scenarios. Companies are raising capital to buttress them for the uncertainty and the slow growth to come”
Viswas Raghavan, global co-head of investment banking at JPMorgan, explains recent capital markets volumes
“Is this a re-run of 2008? Given the moral hazard and underlying motivations, absolutely.