FX Survey 2020: Results Index
Euromoney magazine has released the results of its 42nd annual foreign exchange ranking, the most comprehensive quantitative and qualitative annual study available on the FX markets.
Market Leader
-
Overall market share
-
Spot/forward market share
-
Swap market share
-
Options market share
-
Overall Electronic
-
Emerging market currencies market share
-
Market share by institution type
-
Banks
-
Non-financial corporations
-
All Undisclosed and retail brokers
-
Leveraged funds
-
Real money
-
-
Americas
-
APAC
-
CEEMEA
-
Western Europe
-
-
Overall electronic market share
-
Market Share by product
-
Spot e-trading market share
-
Swap e-trading market share
-
Options e-trading market share
-
-
Multi-bank and independent platforms
-
Overall market Share
-
Best Service Multi-bank and independent platforms
-
Best Service