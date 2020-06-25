The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Foreign Exchange

FX Survey 2020: Results Index

June 25, 2020
Euromoney magazine has released the results of its 42nd annual foreign exchange ranking, the most comprehensive quantitative and qualitative annual study available on the FX markets.




Methodology

Market Leader 

Overall


  • Overall market share

  • Spot/forward market share

  • Swap market share

  • Options market share

  • Overall Electronic

  • Emerging market currencies market share

Market share by institution type


  • Banks

  • Non-financial corporations

  • All Undisclosed and retail brokers

  • Leveraged funds

  • Real money

Market share by region


  • Americas

  • APAC

  • CEEMEA

  • Western Europe

Electronic trading


  • Overall electronic market share

  • Market Share by product 

    • Spot e-trading market share

    • Swap e-trading market share

    • Options e-trading market share

Multi-bank and independent platforms


  • Overall market Share

  • Best Service Multi-bank and independent platforms


 Best Service 













