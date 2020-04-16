The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

QE in CEE: What you need to know

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
April 16, 2020
Central banks in emerging Europe have started buying local government bonds in response to the Covid-19 crisis. Has quantitative easing arrived in the region? And, if so, will it work?

Until very recently, bond buying by central banks was a phenomenon limited to the world’s largest and most advanced economies. As the Covid-19 crisis has deepened, however, policymakers in smaller and less developed markets have taken a leaf out of their book.

The epicentre of this new trend is central and eastern Europe. Recently, central banks in Poland, Romania, Croatia and Hungary have all bought local government bonds in the secondary market. The Czech National Bank (CNB) has said it may follow suit.

Inevitably, these initiatives prompted some observers to hail the arrival of quantitative easing (QE) in CEE.

