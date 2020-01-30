The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Goldman’s Lemkau: The cat who got the cream

By Jon Macaskill
January 30, 2020
The investment banking co-head is proud of his RoE, while the securities team seems subdued about the task ahead.

GOLDMAN SACHS
INVESTOR DAY
Goldman Sachs admitted to problems in its global markets unit during the bank’s inaugural investor day on Wednesday. This left investment banking co-head Gregg Lemkau looking the happiest presenter on stage.

Global markets had a return on equity (RoE) of just 7% last year at Goldman, which was a drag on overall performance, given that the division still consumes just over half of all capital – or $40 billion of the $79 billion total for 2019.

