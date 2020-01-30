Goldman’s Lemkau: The cat who got the cream

Goldman Sachs admitted to problems in its global markets unit during the bank’s inaugural investor day on Wednesday. This left investment banking co-head Gregg Lemkau looking the happiest presenter on stage.

Global markets had a return on equity (RoE) of just 7% last year at Goldman, which was a drag on overall performance, given that the division still consumes just over half of all capital – or $40 billion of the $79 billion total for 2019.