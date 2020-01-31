Goldman held an investor day and there were jokes

Goldman CEO David Solomon

Goldman Sachs’ partnership with Apple for its new credit card business is obviously rubbing off on the bank.

Its first ever investor day, held at its New York headquarters on January 29, looked less like a typical analyst meeting and more like an Apple keynote.

There were no black polo-necks, though: that would have been a step too far for a ‘storied’ 150-year old firm such as Goldman, for all its relaxed dress code these days. The C-suite all wore ties.

But there was plenty of prowling the empty stage armed with nothing more than a click-button to advance the huge slideshow projected behind. Some presenters were more mobile than others, although chief strategy officer Stephanie Cohen surely clocked up more miles than anyone else.