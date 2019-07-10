Awards for Excellence 2019: Rise of the regionals

It was quickly obvious that, after the financial crisis, the number of truly global banks would decline. It has. You can now count them on the fingers of one hand. That trend has had a notable impact in developing markets, where international banks had previously taken the lead role in providing cross-border finance.

Until about a decade ago, most banks headquartered in the emerging markets remained decidedly domestic. The question has always been: could regional banks develop to become the most important players on their continents?

In 2019, the year of Euromoney’s 50th anniversary, we might just have reached the tipping point where this has come to pass.