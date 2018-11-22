UniCredit's Mustier: How to get not paid

Jean Pierre Mustier has found a new way of not getting paid – or rather, not getting paid just yet.

Famous for having refused his bonus and taken a 50% salary cut in the wake of the €4.9 billion rogue trading scandal that left Société Générale reeling back in the days when he ran that firm's investment bank, it now emerges that he is going to spend one year's salary increasing his exposure to UniCredit, the bank he now heads as chief executive.

Jean Pierre Mustier,

UniCredit

On November 8, UniCredit announced Mustier would invest €600,000 in UniCredit shares and a further €600,000 in the bank's additional tier-1 (AT1) paper.

Mustier has already made several pay-related gestures since rejoining the Italian bank as CEO in 2016, when he slashed his own annual salary by 40% from what his predecessor had been paid, reducing it to €1.2