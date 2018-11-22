The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

UniCredit's Mustier: How to get not paid

November 22, 2018
Share

UniCredit's CEO puts his money where his mouth is.

Jean Pierre Mustier has found a new way of not getting paid – or rather, not getting paid just yet.

Famous for having refused his bonus and taken a 50% salary cut in the wake of the €4.9 billion rogue trading scandal that left Société Générale reeling back in the days when he ran that firm's investment bank, it now emerges that he is going to spend one year's salary increasing his exposure to UniCredit, the bank he now heads as chief executive.

Jean Pierre Mustier,
UniCredit

On November 8, UniCredit announced Mustier would invest €600,000 in UniCredit shares and a further €600,000 in the bank's additional tier-1 (AT1) paper.

Mustier has already made several pay-related gestures since rejoining the Italian bank as CEO in 2016, when he slashed his own annual salary by 40% from what his predecessor had been paid, reducing it to €1.2

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree