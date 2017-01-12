Mustier makes his mark on UniCredit



UniCredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier

Just after Jean-Pierre Mustier rejoined UniCredit as CEO in July 2016, he attended an event organized by a leading Italian entrepreneur, who told Mustier that he did business with UniCredit not only because it was an Italian bank but because it had a large international network and was therefore able to support his development outside the country.

On another occasion Mustier heard a slightly different story, although no less positive.