The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

The US's best investment bank 2018: Morgan Stanley

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018


AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney 

Regional awards 

View full 2018 results 

Morgan Stanley’s journey to the very top of US investment banking has been built on a fairly simple principle: to give the best advice and execution to its clients. There will be few firms that do not claim to have a similar ambition, but the difference at Morgan Stanley, under president Colm Kelleher, is just how much of the business is set up and run with precisely these objectives in mind.

Take the organization of its financing operations: one centrally managed syndicate function and co-located product teams. And that’s not to mention the unusually long tenure of its senior product staff – after 20 years of working together, many can finish each other’s deals as well as their sentences.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree