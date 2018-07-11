CEE's best bank for transaction services 2018: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2018

Central and eastern Europe has found itself at the cutting edge of technology development, and Citi has shown itself to be an innovator in supporting its clients during this exciting time. For that reason, it is the region’s best bank for transaction services.

The region has been bolstered by the growing number of shared service centres (SSCs) being established there. Due to its position geographically, between time zones and with access to a cost-effective labour force, CEE is an attractive location for business operations. To help with the establishment of SSCs, Citi hosts dedicated forums to encourage clients to share information and operational expertise with each other.

Developments in cash and liquidity management have also been helpful in making CEE a go-to region for running treasury operations; the region has been a strong adopter of electronic cash, for example.