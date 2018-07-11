The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

CEE's best bank for financing 2018: Société Générale

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018


 AfE-2018-logo-196

 © 2018 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2018 results


As global banks have pulled personnel back from CEE over the past decade, a divide has opened up between the big regional lenders and the bulge-bracket groups.

The former are mainly western European groups – the likes of Erste, Raiffeisen and Intesa Sanpaolo – with extensive commercial banking networks but limited international investment banking expertise. That tends to be provided by the big US banks, most of which now serve the region from London hubs.

Société Générale is one of the few banks that manages to bridge this gap. The French group is one of the main commercial banking players in CEE, with a network comprising the second-biggest foreign bank in Russia, the number-three lenders in Romania and the Czech Republic, an outpost in Poland and a clutch of subsidiaries in smaller markets in southeastern Europe.





Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree