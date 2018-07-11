The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for markets 2018: Morgan Stanley

July 11, 2018
The US firm is now the top non-universal bank in global sales and trading – a remarkable turnaround in a business that was struggling just five years ago

Last year Morgan Stanley broke into the top three global rankings for overall sales and trading for the first time in at least a decade. Delivering almost $13 billion in revenues, it ranked behind only two universal banks with much bigger balance sheets – JPMorgan and Citi. Its market share among the top nine global banks now stands at 13.5%.

But the growth has not been down to a sharp rise in risk-weighted assets or a looser attitude to risk.

