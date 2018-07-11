World's best bank for markets 2018: Morgan Stanley

Awards for Excellence 2018

Last year Morgan Stanley broke into the top three global rankings for overall sales and trading for the first time in at least a decade. Delivering almost $13 billion in revenues, it ranked behind only two universal banks with much bigger balance sheets – JPMorgan and Citi. Its market share among the top nine global banks now stands at 13.5%.

But the growth has not been down to a sharp rise in risk-weighted assets or a looser attitude to risk.