World's best bank for markets 2018: Morgan Stanley
The US firm is now the top non-universal bank in global sales and trading – a remarkable turnaround in a business that was struggling just five years ago
Awards for Excellence 2018
Last year Morgan Stanley broke into the top three global rankings for overall sales and trading for the first time in at least a decade. Delivering almost $13 billion in revenues, it ranked behind only two universal banks with much bigger balance sheets – JPMorgan and Citi. Its market share among the top nine global banks now stands at 13.5%.
But the growth has not been down to a sharp rise in risk-weighted assets or a looser attitude to risk.