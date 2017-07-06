CEE's best bank for SMEs 2017: Banca Transilvania

Awards for Excellence 2017

The small and medium-sized enterprise segment has proved a tough nut for many Romanian banks to crack. Lack of transparency and what local bankers euphemistically call “tax management” by companies can make lending challenging. High levels of NPLs in the sector after the financial crisis have also put a dampener on credit supply to the sector.

For those that can navigate the segment, however, the rewards can be substantial – as Banca Transilvania, the winner of this year’s best bank for SMEs award, has demonstrated over the past 10 years. Ranked just 10th in Romania by total assets in 2009, the Cluj-based lender has since grown at break-neck pace to become one of the country’s two leading universal banks, second only to BCR.