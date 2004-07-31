Technology vendors 2004: The search for simplicity

Methodology and results

FROM HIS OFFICE on the sixty-ninth floor of the Empire State Building, John Beckert, president of Cognotec, looked out over New York harbour. "I was transfixed," he says. "The Queen Mary 2 was turning out of her berth, and it was so incredibly slow. In the end I had to tear myself away and go home for some dinner."

Moving 150,000 tons of ocean liner in a confined space is an immensely challenging task. "It's kind of like a large bank changing its underlying technology," Beckert says.