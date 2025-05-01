The FX Files: Is it the end of the line for single-dealer platforms?

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Foreign Exchange

The FX Files: Is it the end of the line for single-dealer platforms?

Laurie McAughtry
May 01, 2025

Evolving technology, changing client needs and concerns over margin compression have called the role of single-dealer platforms into question. What does the future hold – and how can providers evolve to survive?


xfiles-headshots-960.jpg

In the first of our new webinar series exploring the crucial issues impacting the FX industry today, Euromoney head of capital markets Laurie McAughtry welcomes guest host Stéphane Malrait of ACI FMA, and guest speakers Ollie Jerome of Deutsche Bank and Matt Barrett of Adaptive to explore the question of single- versus multi-dealer platforms (MDPs). What role do they play, what does the future hold and can the current pricing model be justified? Watch the full episode to learn:

  1. What are single-dealer platforms (SDPs) and what problems do they solve?

  2. Is the industry suffering from outdated technology – and what can firms do to evolve? 

  3. What role do MDPs play?

  4. Are SDP/MDP fees fair and what are the concerns around the current pricing models?

  5. What are the SDP alternatives and what does the future hold?  

Guest host

  • Stéphane Malrait, chair, ACI Financial Markets Association

Guest speakers

  • Ollie Jerome, European head of FX product, Deutsche Bank

  • Matt Barrett, founder and CEO, Adaptive


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Foreign ExchangeVideosDeutsche Bank
Laurie-McAughtry-headshot-960.jpg
Laurie McAughtry
Global head of capital markets
Contact
Laurie McAughtry is global head of capital markets at Euromoney, responsible for all asset classes including ECM, DCM, FX and derivatives. Based in London, she has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including research, analysis, editorial, events and publishing.
Gift this article