The FX Files: Is it the end of the line for single-dealer platforms?
Evolving technology, changing client needs and concerns over margin compression have called the role of single-dealer platforms into question. What does the future hold – and how can providers evolve to survive?
In the first of our new webinar series exploring the crucial issues impacting the FX industry today, Euromoney head of capital markets Laurie McAughtry welcomes guest host Stéphane Malrait of ACI FMA, and guest speakers Ollie Jerome of Deutsche Bank and Matt Barrett of Adaptive to explore the question of single- versus multi-dealer platforms (MDPs). What role do they play, what does the future hold and can the current pricing model be justified? Watch the full episode to learn:
What are single-dealer platforms (SDPs) and what problems do they solve?
Is the industry suffering from outdated technology – and what can firms do to evolve?
What role do MDPs play?
Are SDP/MDP fees fair and what are the concerns around the current pricing models?
What are the SDP alternatives and what does the future hold?
Guest host
Stéphane Malrait, chair, ACI Financial Markets Association
Guest speakers
Ollie Jerome, European head of FX product, Deutsche Bank
Matt Barrett, founder and CEO, Adaptive