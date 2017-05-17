Awards for Excellence 2017: Middle East results
A list of winners of Euromoney’s Middle East Awards for Excellence 2017, as well as detailed citations for all of the winners, is available here.
|
Regional Middle East Awards for Excellence
|Best bank
|Best investment bank
|Best digital bank
|Best bank for financing
|Best bank for advisory
|Best bank for markets
|Best bank for transaction services
|Best bank for wealth management
|Best bank for corporate social responsibility
|Best bank for SMEs
|Best bank transformation
|
Country Awards for Excellence
|Bahrain