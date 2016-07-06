Banker of the year 2016: Francisco González, BBVA

Awards for Excellence 2016

The past 12 months have been a tipping point in the banking industry and its relationship with technology. It was the time that every bank chief executive began not just to talk about the digital challenge, but started to do something about it. Every strategic conversation now touches on and is sometimes dominated by issues such as the challenge posed by disruptors, the need to provide better services to clients, the use of big data, or how technology can help banks improve returns by increasing efficiency or boosting revenues.

So it seems fitting that Euromoney’s banker of the year award for 2016 should go to a bank leader who has not only been talking about these issues for a decade or more, but has actively been positioning his bank not just to survive in the new era, but to thrive in it.