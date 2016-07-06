The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

Banker of the year 2016: Francisco González, BBVA

July 06, 2016
Share

When his global peers want leadership or advice on the challenge of technology, they turn to BBVA’s executive chairman. Given what he has achieved at the bank, this comes as no surprise.

Awards for Excellence 2016

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

 

View full 2016 results 

The past 12 months have been a tipping point in the banking industry and its relationship with technology. It was the time that every bank chief executive began not just to talk about the digital challenge, but started to do something about it. Every strategic conversation now touches on and is sometimes dominated by issues such as the challenge posed by disruptors, the need to provide better services to clients, the use of big data, or how technology can help banks improve returns by increasing efficiency or boosting revenues.

So it seems fitting that Euromoney’s banker of the year award for 2016 should go to a bank leader who has not only been talking about these issues for a decade or more, but has actively been positioning his bank not just to survive in the new era, but to thrive in it.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree