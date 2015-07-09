The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Outstanding contribution to global financial services

July 09, 2015
In 15 years, Jiang Jianqing has taken ICBC from technical bankruptcy to the world’s most profitable bank.

Outstanding contribution to global financial services:

Jiang Jianqing, chairman, ICBC

 

How many bank leaders in the world can make the following claims: that they have run their institution for 15 years, generating an average annual growth rate in net profits of almost 30% and that net profit, which in 2014 stood at a staggering $44.53 billion, makes it the most profitable institution in the world; that they have built, from scratch, an overseas business, that would in its own right, based on profitability, be one of the top 100 banks in the world; and all of this at a bank that was virtually bankrupt when they became chairman.

The story of Jiang Jianqing is remarkable whichever way you look at it.


