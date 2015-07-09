Awards for Excellence 2015: Outstanding contribution to global financial services

Outstanding contribution to global financial services:

Jiang Jianqing, chairman, ICBC

How many bank leaders in the world can make the following claims: that they have run their institution for 15 years, generating an average annual growth rate in net profits of almost 30% and that net profit, which in 2014 stood at a staggering $44.53 billion, makes it the most profitable institution in the world; that they have built, from scratch, an overseas business, that would in its own right, based on profitability, be one of the top 100 banks in the world; and all of this at a bank that was virtually bankrupt when they became chairman.

The story of Jiang Jianqing is remarkable whichever way you look at it.