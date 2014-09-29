The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Surveys

Cash management financial institutions survey 2014: Which ICMs do you use most in Central & Eastern Europe?

By Rob Dwyer
September 29, 2014
Share

Which ICMs do you use most in Central & Eastern Europe?

Euro transactions Dollar transactions Sterling transactions Yen transactions

View full results index

Euro transactions
2014 2013 Bank Score
1 Deutsche Bank 1,587
2 Commerzbank 674
3 HSBC 447
4 Citi 396
5 UniCredit 328
6 BNP Paribas 195
7 RZB 192
8 Standard Chartered 135
9 Société Générale 122
10 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 101
▲ back to top
Dollar transactions
2014 2013 Bank Score
1 Deutsche Bank 1,214
2 Citi 562
3 HSBC 480
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299
5 JPMorgan 266
6 Commerzbank 193
7 Bank of New York Mellon 179
8 Standard Chartered 164
9 Wells Fargo 122
10 BNP Paribas 110
 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree