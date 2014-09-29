Cash management financial institutions survey 2014: Which ICMs do you use most in Central & Eastern Europe?
|Euro transactions
|2014
|2013
|Bank
|Score
|1
|Deutsche Bank
|1,587
|2
|Commerzbank
|674
|3
|HSBC
|447
|4
|Citi
|396
|5
|UniCredit
|328
|6
|BNP Paribas
|195
|7
|RZB
|192
|8
|Standard Chartered
|135
|9
|Société Générale
|122
|10
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|101
|Dollar transactions
|2014
|2013
|Bank
|Score
|1
|Deutsche Bank
|1,214
|2
|Citi
|562
|3
|HSBC
|480
|4
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|299
|5
|JPMorgan
|266
|6
|Commerzbank
|193
|7
|Bank of New York Mellon
|179
|8
|Standard Chartered
|164
|9
|Wells Fargo
|122
|10
|BNP Paribas
|110
