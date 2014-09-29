The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Surveys

Cash management financial institutions survey 2014: Which ICMs do you use most in Asia?

By Rob Dwyer
September 29, 2014
Which ICMs do you use most in Asia?


Euro transactions Dollar transactions Sterling transactions Yen transactions

Euro transactions
2014 2013 Bank Score
1 1 HSBC 2,664
2 2 Deutsche Bank 1,440
3 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,107
4 4 Bank of China 641
5 3 Citi 600
6 6 Commerzbank 464
7 7 Standard Chartered 322
8 8 BNP Paribas 295
9 10 JPMorgan 133
10 9 RBS 98
Dollar transactions
2014 2013 Bank Score
1 1 HSBC 3,644
2 3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,745
3 2 Citi 1,250
4 4 Deutsche Bank 1,101
5 6 Bank of China 787
6 7 JPMorgan 540
7 5 Standard Chartered 490
8 8 Wells Fargo 297
9 9 Bank of New York Mellon 291
10 10 BNP Paribas 267
Sterling transactions
2014 2013 Bank Score
1 1 HSBC 2,110
2 3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 944
3 5 Bank of China 464
4 4 Barclays 343
5 8 Deutsche Bank 339
6 2 Citi 332
7 7 Standard Chartered 252
8 6 RBS 245
9 9 BNP Paribas 149
10 10 JPMorgan 72
Yen transactions
2014 2013 Bank Score
1 1 HSBC 1,852
2 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 994
3 2 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ 814
4 6 Bank of China 509
5 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 469
6 4 Citi 391
7 8 Deutsche Bank 291
8 7 Mizuho Corporate Bank 263
9 9 Standard Chartered 187
10 BNP Paribas 123
