Cash management financial institutions survey 2014: Which ICMs do you use most in Asia?
Which ICMs do you use most in Asia?
Euro transactions Dollar transactions Sterling transactions Yen transactions
|Euro transactions
|2014
|2013
|Bank
|Score
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2,664
|2
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|1,440
|3
|5
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|1,107
|4
|4
|Bank of China
|641
|5
|3
|Citi
|600
|6
|6
|Commerzbank
|464
|7
|7
|Standard Chartered
|322
|8
|8
|BNP Paribas
|295
|9
|10
|JPMorgan
|133
|10
|9
|RBS
|98
|▲ back to top
|Dollar transactions
|2014
|2013
|Bank
|Score
|1
|1
|HSBC
|3,644
|2
|3
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|1,745
|3
|2
|Citi
|1,250
|4
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|1,101
|5
|6
|Bank of China
|787
|6
|7
|JPMorgan
|540
|7
|5
|Standard Chartered
|490
|8
|8
|Wells Fargo
|297
|9
|9
|Bank of New York Mellon
|291
|10
|10
|BNP Paribas
|267
|▲ back to top
|Sterling transactions
|2014
|2013
|Bank
|Score
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2,110
|2
|3
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|944
|3
|5
|Bank of China
|464
|4
|4
|Barclays
|343
|5
|8
|Deutsche Bank
|339
|6
|2
|Citi
|332
|7
|7
|Standard Chartered
|252
|8
|6
|RBS
|245
|9
|9
|BNP Paribas
|149
|10
|10
|JPMorgan
|72
|▲ back to top
|Yen transactions
|2014
|2013
|Bank
|Score
|1
|1
|HSBC
|1,852
|2
|5
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|994
|3
|2
|Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
|814
|4
|6
|Bank of China
|509
|5
|3
|Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|469
|6
|4
|Citi
|391
|7
|8
|Deutsche Bank
|291
|8
|7
|Mizuho Corporate Bank
|263
|9
|9
|Standard Chartered
|187
|10
|BNP Paribas
|123
|▲ back to top