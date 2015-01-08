Trade Finance Survey 2015: The trade route to securitization

The years immediately following the global financial crisis shook trade finance to its core. Liquidity dried up, new regulations emerged, exports slowed down. Yet, in the following years, trade managed not only to emerge, it began to thrive.

This came down in no small part to the willingness of trade finance providers to develop new ways of bringing funding to their clients.

To assess the scale of change to the market, the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey has explored how trade is developing in the face of emerging south-south corridors, rising emerging market currencies, and political sanctions. One of the most significant findings of the survey is that 78% of respondents want to see greater use of securitization in global trade finance.