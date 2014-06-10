The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best borrowers 2014: Peripheral sovereigns stage a comeback

By Carol Dean
June 10, 2014
The hunt for yield has prompted a remarkable reversal of fortune for several sovereign borrowers in this year’s Euromoney survey. Those that have grasped the opportunity have reaped the rewards.

In April, Greece attracted €20 billion of orders for a €3 billion five-year issue offering 4.95%. Such an outcome would have been unthinkable a year ago and is only the most extreme example of the near-perfect funding conditions now enjoyed by many peripheral sovereign borrowers that were locked out of the market until recently. It is also an indication of the pent-up demand for sovereign paper offering yield when such sovereigns as Spain and Italy are now offering a fraction of what they were two years ago.

