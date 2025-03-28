Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: United States’ best for sustainability – JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank's holistic approach to sustainable investing, combined with its innovative strategies and unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, make it a leader in sustainable investing and an invaluable ally for its private banking clients.

In 2024, its US private banking division’s sustainable investment strategies team posted significant growth, with assets under management jumping 30% year-on-year. The bank offers over 140 carefully selected sustainable investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternatives. The acquisition of OpenInvest in 2021 further enhanced its ability to help clients customise ESG exposures based on personal values and goals.

The bank's dedicated sustainable investing team collaborates with its due diligence and portfolio management counterparts to develop innovative and customisable strategies for clients.

JPMorgan Private Bank’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond investment products. The bank's sustainable development target aims to finance and facilitate $2.5 trillion worth of investments by 2030, to address climate change and sustainable development, with $1 trillion dedicated to scaling green solutions.

Since 2021, JPMorgan has financed approximately $675 billion in support of this target. The bank's 2023 Climate Report outlines measures to support the global transition to a low-carbon economy, having first achieved operational carbon neutrality in 2020. JPMorgan's new headquarters in Manhattan, expected to be the city's first all-electric tower with net-zero operational emissions, exemplifies its dedication to sustainability.