Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Indonesia’s best for HNW – Maybank Indonesia

Maybank Indonesia celebrated several tangible achievements across customer loyalty, engagement and service excellence during the awards period.

The private bank closed 2024 with more than 20,000 high net-worth (HNW) clients on its books and a total relationship balance exceeding Rp50 trillion ($3 billion). This growth was underpinned by exceptional client retention, with 52% of HNW customers maintaining relationships with the bank for more than a decade.

The bank’s ability to deepen client engagement is also evident in HNW customers using an average of 2.6 wealth management product categories per person. An experienced management team oversees the execution of Maybank Private Wealth’s three-pillar value proposition in Indonesia, which combines financial optimisation, lifestyle enrichment and relationship excellence.

Clients benefit from competitive interest rates, fee waivers and exclusive perks such as bonus credit card rewards, complimentary safe deposit boxes and discounts at 100 international golf clubs in 19 countries. Client experience is elevated by the introduction of privileges such as global airport lounge access and other personalised benefits. Finally, service excellence is supported by an army of highly trained relationship managers and a network of region-wide premier lounges that ensure a seamless in-branch experience.

In the digital space, Maybank Private Wealth’s flagship platform, 360 Digital Wealth, enables clients to manage investments across a range of instruments while tracking financial goals and spending.