Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Thailand’s best for alternative investments – Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKP) continues to set the benchmark for alternative investments in Thailand, leveraging its specialist expertise to deliver top-tier private market solutions. It has built a comprehensive platform spanning private equity, private credit, private real estate and hedge funds, ensuring tailored investment opportunities for diverse client profiles.

KKP distinguished itself during the awards period by introducing the Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II – the first closed-end private equity fund from a global asset manager to debut in Thailand. Its commitment to innovation extends to offering multiple investment structures, including direct offshore, closed-end and semi-liquid funds, enhancing flexibility for investors.

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities’ digital transformation efforts further reinforce its leadership in private markets. The firm implemented a secure data platform, streamlined capital call solutions and incorporated an intuitive dashboard for real-time performance updates. Comprehensive investor reporting, using translated materials, ensures clarity for clients.

Its private markets strategy consistently delivers robust returns. The firm has expanded its product suite with four additional funds across private credit, private equity and hedge fund strategies, amassing $500 million in assets under management.