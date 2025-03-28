Private banking awards national winners 2025: Liechtenstein

Best for alternative investments: LGT Private Banking

LGT Private Banking’s flagship offering is the Princely Strategy, which allocates 56% of its investments strategically into alternatives, reflecting a robust commitment to this asset class.

Since its inception in 1999, this strategy has consistently achieved equity-like returns with volatility only half that of global equities. Specifically, its hedge fund segment generates annualised returns of 6% net of fees, while private equity, including direct co-investments and secondaries, significantly outpace benchmarks, delivering a net internal rate of return of 16.8%, surpassing the MSCI World Index.

Client confidence in LGT Private Banking’s alternatives offering is demonstrated by the $2 billion in client subscriptions that poured into its investment solutions in the 12 months to the end of September 2024.

LGT Private Banking expanded its fund offerings in the review period. Notable launches include the LGT Global Hedge Funds and Global Private Credit Feeder Fund, both designed to deliver absolute returns, target high-quality borrowers and provide improved liquidity and transparency.