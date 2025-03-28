Private banking awards national winners 2025: Oman

Best private bank: National Bank of Oman

National Bank of Oman (NBO) saw very strong financial performance over the review period, led by its impressive product offering and portfolio management solutions.

The bank’s assets under management surged by 259%, while net new assets grew by 10%. As the first in Oman to introduce structured investment and capital-guaranteed products, the bank offers returns up to 24%.

The ultra-high-net-worth segment has expanded, with clients increasingly transferring their assets from Swiss banks to benefit from NBO’s performance. A low ratio of clients to relationship managers ensures personalised services, such as wealth preservation, estate planning and financial concierge.

The bank excels in succession planning, with strategies that address business continuity and family legacy, supported by advanced risk management practices.

A range of alternative investment opportunities are offered by the bank, including real estate, private debt, private equity and structured products, ensuring diversified and high-yield options.