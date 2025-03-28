Private banking awards national winners 2025: Kuwait

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Kuwait

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: NBK Wealth

March 28, 2025

With its strong growth, strategic initiatives and technological advancements, NBK Wealth stands out for its private banking offering in Kuwait.

The bank expanded the size of its Kuwaiti team during the review period and launched a range of new products, such as private debt strategies, structured deposits and specialised discretionary portfolio management services.

The bank provides comprehensive private banking, wealth management, financial planning, investment management and advisory services. Clients benefit from assistance with real estate, cash and credit management, fiduciaries, trusts and wills.

The launch of Generation W, a Geneva-based wealth education programme for second-generation clients, evidences the bank's commitment to client education and long-term relationship-building.


Best for alternative investments: KAMCO Invest

KAMCO Invest stands out for its alternative investments offering, which comprises a wide array of high-performing products.

The


