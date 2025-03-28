Private banking awards national winners 2025: Jordan

Best private bank: Jordan Kuwait Bank

Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) takes the best private bank award in Jordan, anchored on an enhanced product offering and strong financial performance over the review period.

By establishing new relationships with renowned international financial institutions, JKB leveraged its global reach to offer more tailored and customised solutions that meet the needs of its client base, which grew by 18% during the review period.

In July 2024, JKB launched eliWallet in partnership with Mastercard and UAE-based fintech FOO. The new prepaid digital wallet offers both virtual and physical cards for multicurrency transactions across online and in-store payments, allowing clients to transfer money swiftly across borders.

The bank also introduced new investment products in 2024, such as structured products and foreign currency deposits to maximise returns and take advantage of increased market volatility. The success of these products was reflected in JKB’s year-on-year financial performance up to September 30, 2024.