Private banking awards national winners 2025: Korea

Best private bank: Hana Bank

In a memorable year marked by service innovation, Hana Bank has made tangible progress in many areas.

The bank strengthened its portfolio management services by implementing monthly rebalancing strategies tailored to shifting market conditions and client risk profiles, enhancing resilience during global financial volatility. Last year it introduced split-purchase exchange-traded funds, a mechanism that automates incremental buying during market declines and redemption upon hitting profit targets. This innovation, combined with a focus on sustainable portfolios and diversified fixed income products, has provided clients with stable returns even during turbulent periods.

Additionally, Hana Bank became the first Korean bank to launch a global real estate investment advisory service, which offers end-to-end support – from market insights to transaction execution – to mitigate barriers such as language gaps and information asymmetry.

The bank’s foray into art lending and finance also gained momentum.