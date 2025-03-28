Private banking awards national winners 2025: Japan

Best international private bank: UBS SuMi Trust Wealth Management

UBS SuMi Trust Wealth Management takes the award for best international private bank in Japan, after significantly expanding its assets under management in the country

In 2024, assets under management grew by approximately 35%, reaching 20 times that of its nearest foreign competitor.

Over the past year, client advisers from UBS and legacy Credit Suisse have collaborated on client outreach and communication, enhancing the company’s market leadership. Leveraging the full talents of the UBS group, the company has arranged several deals for Japanese wealth management clients, including custom fund strategies, structured notes and FX hedging solutions.

The bank offers 30 discretionary portfolio blocks tailored to wealthy individuals, including new additions like Global Equities (AI) and USD High Rate Bonds. The Japan chief investment office team, led by Daiju Aoki and Chisa Kobayashi, actively promoted UBS’s house view, increasing media engagements and expanding research capabilities.

