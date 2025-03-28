Private banking awards national winners 2025: Austria

Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Austria

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Erste Private Banking

Erste Private Banking offers innovative digital tools and unique investment opportunities to its clients in Austria.

In the second quarter of 2024, the bank’s client base expanded by 6.3% year-on-year to reach 6,504 clients, while total business volumes grew by 6.5% year-on-year, to €17.2 billion ($18.8 billion).

The bank gives clients access to private markets through its private markets asset management division, as well as via its in-house private-markets platform, offering investments in private equity, debt and infrastructure.

In the first half of 2024, the bank launched its first fund: a private equity fund from Swiss Partners group. Demand exceeded expectations, with nearly 200 clients investing in the fund, contributing to a subscription amount of €30 million.

With its specialised gold deposit service, the bank distinguishes itself as one of the largest precious metal dealers in Austria.

