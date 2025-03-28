North America’s best international private bank 2025: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

With roots in the Americas since the 19th century, Deutsche Bank Private Bank – awarded this year as Best international private bank in North America – operates in this region as a boutique firm focused on the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and family office segments.

That approach allows for a certain agility.

Being part of the global platform at Deutsche Bank – including the capacity to leverage its corporate and investment banking expertise – offers sophistication and an ability to meet complex needs, whether it is investment solutions, trust and wealth planning services or highly structured lending solutions.

The past year has seen Deutsche expand in its key US hubs of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami. Over the past three years, it has recruited more than 25 relationship managers on the west coast and Florida. In both, specifically in the UHNW and family office segments, it is posting double-digit annual growth rates in both revenues and assets under management.