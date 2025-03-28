North America’s best for digital solutions 2025: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank continues to lead the industry with pioneering AI-driven tools, seamless digital transactions, a sophisticated online trading platform, and powerful cybersecurity measures.

Over the review period, JPMorgan Private Bank made significant strides in deploying artificial intelligence, transforming the way advisers and clients interact with financial information. A cornerstone of this transformation is Connect Coach, an advanced AI-powered co-pilot embedded in the firm’s powerful Connect platform.

Connect Coach integrates multiple AI agents and large language models (LLMs) to enhance adviser capabilities. These agents provide immediate access to key investment content, market data and financial planning insights. The firm continues to embed AI into specialist areas such as lending and alternative investments, using tools such as Content Builder, which creates brand-aligned social media and thought-leadership content.

JPMorgan Private Bank also launched LLM Suite, a ChatGPT-powered tool designed exclusively for global private bank employees. The firm implemented engineering training for advisers, ensuring optimal utilisation of this transformative technology.