North America’s best for investment research 2025: JPMorgan Private Bank

Awards
Private Banking Awards

March 28, 2025
PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

JPMorgan Private Bank, North America’s best for investment research, maintains a market-leading strategy product in its home region. Its researchers cover macroeconomics, equity markets, fixed income and portfolio construction. The team draws on globally diverse backgrounds across the public sector, investment bank research and portfolio management.

Its research team is often seen airing their views on television in North America.

What makes the team most proud is the depth of its insights, starting with its house view on markets, before the construction of investment ideas, and generally serving as a focal point for clients and advisers seeking in-depth and well-informed analysis.

Grace-Peters-JPM-960.jpg
Grace Peters

Marketing campaigns focus on core investments, structured products and thematic investing, generating wide-ranging client reach. Publication runs across weekly, semi-annually and yearly schedules – offering views on news, major market events and structural themes.

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardNorth AmericaJPMorgan
