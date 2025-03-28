North America’s best chief investment office 2025: Goldman Sachs

North America’s best chief investment office 2025: Goldman Sachs

March 28, 2025
A quarter of a century ago, Goldman Sachs – North America’s best chief investment office – established its Investment Strategy Group (ISG) to shape and guide its asset allocation strategy. This group comprises investment professionals from around the world, with a significant number based in the US, reinforcing its strong presence at home. ISG is a diverse and highly qualified team, operating an asset allocation process that is independent of its implementation vehicles.

Goldman Sachs adopts an open-architecture approach, incorporating third-party and in-house managers. Clients have access to a broad spectrum of active and passive managers across domestic and international markets. Investment options include equity, fixed income, alternative investments and quantitative strategies, with vehicles such as separate accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds and hedge funds. The product offerings range from enhanced cash management to multi-strategy hedge funds and private equity.

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani

Since 2012, ISG has employed a proprietary multi-factor model and optimisation process for strategic asset allocation.

