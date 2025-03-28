North America’s best for next-gen 2025: Citi Private Bank

Citi Private Bank advises more than 2,000 next generation clients, and its number of millennial clients has grown by over 230% since 2019. This puts the firm in a strong position to capture the tens of trillions of dollars due to be transferred to the next generation of family members in the coming decades.

Citi Latitude is at the heart of its offering. It is a curated community of like-minded, ambitious and influential individuals that aims to make an impact within families, businesses and communities. It offers clients’ heirs and successors a wide-ranging programme of experiences, dialogues, networking opportunities (both online and in-person), and exclusive invitations to events, as well as educational and intellectual content.

One big event is the Citi Latitude Leadership Programme, held in partnership with the University of Cambridge Judge Business School every year over a three-day period, and designed for current and future leaders of family business between the age of 30 and 59.