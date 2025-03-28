North America’s best for UHNW 2025: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs – recognised as North America's best for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients this year – maintains a strong focus on the wealthiest clients globally, and within its North American home market.

This contrasts with some competitors' strategies to expand among mass-affluent clients in the US, often through acquisitions. At Goldman Sachs, the average account size is relatively high, far exceeding what could be considered a mass-market offering. During the review period, it could demonstrate impressive inflows from UHNW clients, with a notably large volume of inflows from just a handful of clients in some cases. That success was attributed to strategies from Goldman Sachs Options Advisory Services, Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy and Goldman Sachs Markets Coverage Group, its sports franchise, and construction financing.

The firm offers a targeted, high-touch service that values long-term relationships. It leverages synergies with Goldman Sachs' other strengths, particularly in investment banking, at a time when clients increasingly seek private assets and alternative investments, even below the UHNW threshold.